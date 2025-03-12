MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Look at India: US calls out 150% tariff on American alcohol amid trade tensions

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made references to high tariffs by India during a press briefing when she was responding to a question on Canada

PTI Published 12.03.25, 09:35 AM
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Washington.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Washington. AP/PTI

The US again raised the issue of tariffs that India imposes on its goods, citing high tariffs on American alcohol and agricultural products.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made references to high tariffs by India during a press briefing on Tuesday when she was responding to a question on Canada.

“Canada has been ripping off the United States of America and hard-working Americans for decades. If you look at the rates of tariffs across the board that Canadians have been imposing on the American people and our workers here, it is egregious. In fact, I have a handy dandy chart here that shows not just Canada, but the rate of tariffs across the board. If you look at Canada…American cheese and butter, nearly 300% tariff," she said.

“You look at India, 150% tariff on American alcohol. You think that's helping Kentucky bourbon be exported into India? I don't think so. 100% tariff on agricultural products from India. Look at Japan, tariffing rice 700%,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt held up a chart that showed tariffs charged by India, Canada and Japan. On the chart, two circles with the colors of the tri-colour highlighted the tariffs that India imposes. “President (Donald) Trump believes in reciprocity, and it is about dang time that we have a president who actually looks out for the interests of American businesses and workers, and all he's asking for at the end of the day are fair and balanced trade practices, and unfortunately, Canada has not been treating us very fairly at all over the past several decades,” she said. President Trump for the past few days has been criticising the high tariffs charged by India.

Trump on Friday said India has agreed to cut its tariffs “way down” as he repeated his assertion that the country charges America massive tariffs.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

