Vladimir Putin says he hopes there will be no need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Russia has the strength and the means to bring the conflict in Ukraine to a logical conclusion, says the President

Reuters Published 04.05.25, 01:32 PM
Vladimir Putin. Reuters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in comments broadcast on Sunday said that the need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine had not arisen, and that he hoped it would not arise.

In a fragment of an upcoming interview with Russian state television published on Telegram, Putin said that Russia has the strength and the means to bring the conflict in Ukraine to a "logical conclusion".

Responding to a question about Ukrainian strikes on Russia from a state television reporter, Putin said: "There has been no need to use those (nuclear) weapons ... and I hope they will not be required."

He said: "We have enough strength and means to bring what was started in 2022 to a logical conclusion with the outcome Russia requires."

Putin in February 2022 ordered tens of thousands of Russian troops into Ukraine, in what the Kremlin calls a "special military operation" against its neighbour.

Though Russian troops were repelled from Kyiv, Moscow's forces currently control around 20% of Ukraine, including much of the south and east.

Putin has in recent weeks expressed willingness to negotiate a peace settlement, as U.S. President Donald Trump has said he wants to end the conflict via diplomatic means.

Fear of nuclear escalation has been a factor in U.S. officials' thinking since Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022. Former CIA Director William Burns has said there was a real risk in late 2022 that Russia could use nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

