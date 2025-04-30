Ukraine dismisses Putin’s ceasefire as a ‘manipulation’ after deadly drone strikes

Russian forces launched 100 attack drones across Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian authorities said on Tuesday, killing a child and wounding several people just hours after the Kremlin declared a unilateral three-day ceasefire starting on May 8.

The announcement on Monday that President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia had ordered the ceasefire was met swiftly with scepticism by Ukrainian officials.

“There is no reason to wait until May 8,” President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said in his nightly address, calling the announcement “another attempt at manipulation” amid the Trump administration’s push for an end to the war.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine had already agreed, at the urging of the US, to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire — but that Russia had not. Nor did Russia agree to halt strikes on civilian targets, he added.

“Russia has consistently rejected everything and continues to manipulate the world, trying to deceive the US,” said Zelensky, who has accused Putin of playing for time in ceasefire negotiations to strengthen his hand.

If Russia truly wants a ceasefire, Zelensky added, “it must be immediate, full and unconditional — for at least 30 days to ensure it is secure and guaranteed.” He also said that “the ceasefire should not be just for a few days, only to return to killing afterward.”

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri S. Peskov, brushed off that suggestion on Tuesday by saying that Moscow would not agree to a longer ceasefire. “Details matter if you’re talking about a lengthy ceasefire: It would be difficult to agree to such a lengthy ceasefire without addressing those issues,” Peskov said.

New York Times News Service