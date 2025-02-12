MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Putin and I have agreed to begin negotiations on ending Ukraine war: Donald Trump

US President discloses call details between the two leaders, says they would “work together, very closely”

PTI Published 12.02.25, 10:56 PM
Donald Trump File Photo

President Donald Trump says he and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to begin “negotiations” on ending Ukraine war.

The Republican said in a social media post Wednesday disclosing a call between the two leaders that they would “work together, very closely.”

The call followed a prisoner swap that resulted in Russia releasing American schoolteacher Marc Fogel, of Pennsylvania, after more than three years of detention.

Alexander Vinnik, a convicted Russian criminal, is being freed as part of a swap that saw Moscow's release of Fogel, two US officials confirmed Wednesday. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the swap.

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth says NATO membership for Ukraine unrealistic

Allies have been waiting to hear how much continued military and financial support Washington intends to provide to Ukraine's government
Vladimir Putin and I have agreed to begin negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine

