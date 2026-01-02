MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 03 January 2026

Russian missiles hit Ukraine's Kharkiv, at least 25 injured; Moscow denies strike

Photographs and videos posted online showed smoke rising from an area of vast destruction, with emergency crews making their way through rubble and large chunks of building materials

Reuters Published 02.01.26, 11:59 PM
A resident takes a picture at the site of an apartment building hit by a Russian air strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine January 2, 2026.

A resident takes a picture at the site of an apartment building hit by a Russian air strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine January 2, 2026. Reuters

Russian missiles struck a multi-storey apartment building in Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine on Friday, leaving the building in ruins and injuring at least 25 people, officials said, but Russia denied that an attack had taken place.

Photographs and videos posted online showed smoke rising from an area of vast destruction, with emergency crews making their way through rubble and large chunks of building materials.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Missile strikes in central Kharkiv have nearly destroyed a five-storey dwelling," Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov told Ukrainian television, saying that according to preliminary information two ballistic missiles had struck the area.

Also Read

"Rescue teams are on site. They are primarily clearing rubble and searching for people underneath."

Syniehubov said 25 people were injured, with 16 in hospital, including a woman in serious condition. He said customers may have been at shops and a cafe on the building's first floor when the explosion occurred.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov put the casualty toll at 30 injured.

Also Read

Russia's Defence Ministry, writing on Telegram, said reports of an attack were untrue and suggested the blast at the site had been caused by the detonation of Ukrainian ammunition.

"Published video footage seconds before the explosion shows thick smoke of unknown origin which, to a high probability, would indicate that a detonation of stored Ukrainian military ammunition occurred at the 'Persona' shopping centre," it said.

The ministry said the reports sought to distract world attention from a New Year's Eve strike, which it blamed on Ukraine, on a hotel in a Russian-held part of Kherson region in southern Ukraine.

The area's Russia-installed governor, Vladimir Saldo, told TASS news agency on Friday that the death toll in that incident had risen to 28.

Located 30 km (18 miles) from the border, Kharkiv withstood Russian advances in the early weeks of Russia's February 2022 invasion of its smaller neighbour.

With Russia's forces focused since on capturing eastern regions of the country, the city has been a constant target of aerial attacks.

RELATED TOPICS

Missiles Moscow
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Enemy of my enemy: Why India is talking to Afghanistan as Pakistan’s security unravels

In Taliban gamble, Delhi seizes its moment as Islamabad’s Kabul strategy collapses. As Deng Xiaoping said, it doesn’t matter if the cat is black or white, as long as it catches mice
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

MP has become epicentre of misgovernance. Every time poor die, Modi ji remains silent

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT