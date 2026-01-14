MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
US signals next phase of Gaza ceasefire, focus shifts to disarming Hamas

Trump envoy Steve Witkoff says in a post on X that the ceasefire deal was entering a phase focused on demilitarising Gaza

Reuters Published 14.01.26, 11:25 PM
Displaced Palestinians shelter at a tent camp in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, January 14, 2026.

Displaced Palestinians shelter at a tent camp in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, January 14, 2026. Reuters

The United States says it's moving into the next phase of a Gaza ceasefire plan involving disarming Hamas, rebuilding and daily governance.

Trump envoy Steve Witkoff says in a post on X that the ceasefire deal was entering a phase focused on demilitarising Gaza, establishing a technocratic government and reconstruction.

Witkoff did not offer any details Wednesday about the new transitional Palestinian administration that would govern Gaza.

The White House did not immediately offer any details, either. Witkoff said that the US expects Hamas to immediately return the final deceased hostage as part of its obligations under the deal.

