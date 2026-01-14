US signals next phase of Gaza ceasefire, focus shifts to disarming Hamas

The United States says it's moving into the next phase of a Gaza ceasefire plan involving disarming Hamas, rebuilding and daily governance.

Trump envoy Steve Witkoff says in a post on X that the ceasefire deal was entering a phase focused on demilitarising Gaza, establishing a technocratic government and reconstruction.

Witkoff did not offer any details Wednesday about the new transitional Palestinian administration that would govern Gaza.

The White House did not immediately offer any details, either. Witkoff said that the US expects Hamas to immediately return the final deceased hostage as part of its obligations under the deal.