'Black Friday for American enemies': Iran's Revolutionary Guard claims it struck two US Black Hawk helicopters

Key Events

Israel preparing for attacks on Iranian energy sites, awaits US green light: Official Israel is preparing to attack Iranian energy facilities but is awaiting a green light from the United States, a senior Israeli defense official said on Saturday, adding that any such attacks would likely come within the next week. The comments came after US President Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum, sharpening focus on whether Washington would back further Israeli military action against Iran.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard claims it struck two US Black Hawk helicopters In a briefing Saturday, Iran's joint military command spokesperson said it hit other enemy targets Friday, including the two helicopters. The AP could not independently verify the claims. Some media outlets in the US have reported the helicopters were hit. Ebrahim Zolfaghari said in a statement carried by state media that it "must be called a black and humiliating Friday for the American and Zionist enemies." Iran had claimed the downing of two American warplanes Friday. On Saturday, the US military was pressing ahead with its search for a missing pilot over a remote area in southwestern Iran.

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Kuwait continues to intercept Iranian aerial attacks In its daily briefing posted on X, the Kuwaiti army said Saturday that it had intercepted eight ballistic missiles and 19 drones over the last 24 hours. Since the war began, Kuwaiti air forces have engaged with a total of 709 Iranian drones, 327 ballistic missiles and nine cruise missiles, according to the briefing.

US arrests Qassem Soleimani’s niece after ‘Rubio revokes green card’ US federal agents have arrested the niece and grand-niece of late Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani after Secretary of State Marco Rubio revoked their lawful permanent resident status, the State Department said on Saturday. "Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter are now in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement," the State Department said in a statement after Rubio revoked their green cards.

Trump warns Iran to open Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, threatens escalation The US president on Saturday re-upped a previous April 6 deadline for Iran to open up the Strait Hormuz or face devastating consequences. "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT," Trump wrote on his social media account Saturday. "Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!" The president made his comment as he remained at the White House on Saturday morning. The Trump administration hasn't made an official comment on the US fighter jet shot down in Iran.

UAE condemns attacks on embassy, mission head’s residence in Damascus The United Arab Emirates on Saturday condemned what it described as "riots, acts of vandalism, and assaults" outside its diplomatic mission and the residence of its head of mission in Damascus. The UAE called on Syria to fulfil its obligations to secure the embassy and its staff, investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure it is not repeated, the ministry said in a statement. Videos circulating on social media, but not verified by Reuters, have showed protesters gathered outside the embassy.

Stranded in Iran, Indian fishermen begin journey home through Armenia A group of stranded Indian fishermen in Iran are returning home through Armenia on Saturday, the government said. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan for assistance in the return of the Indian nationals. The exact number of Indian nationals in the group and the circumstances that led to them being stranded in Iran are not immediately known. "Thank FM @AraratMirzoyan and the Government of Armenia for facilitating the evacuation of Indian fishermen today from Iran, through Armenia to India," he said on social media. Over 1,150 Indian nationals have left Iran through land border crossings in Armenia and Azerbaijan since the start of the West Asia conflict over a month ago. "A group of Indian fishermen, stranded in Iran, are returning home via Armenia today; their flight is expected to reach India this evening," a government statement said. It said the Ministry of External Affairs continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in the West Asian region, with safety, security and welfare of Indian community being accorded the highest priority. It also made a mention of injuries to five Indians in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Iran military: ‘Full control over skies’ as new air defence system in use Iran used a new air defence system on Friday to target a US fighter jet, Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya joint military command said on Saturday. A spokesperson for the joint military command said the country would "definitely achieve full control" over its airspace, according to Iranian state media.

Iran guards: Israel-linked vessel hit by drone, on fire in Hormuz Iran attacked an Israel-affiliated vessel with a drone in the Strait of Hormuz, setting the ship on fire, Iran's state media said on Saturday, citing the commander of the Revolutionary Guards navy. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Iran foreign minister: ‘We have never refused to go to Islamabad’, seeks ‘lasting end’ to ‘illegal war’ Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, in a post on X said that, “We have never refused to go to Islamabad" (for mediation talks), adding, "what we care about are terms of conclusive and lasting end to the illegal war that is imposed on us.”

Iran authorises passage of essential goods vessels through Strait of Hormuz: Report Iran has authorised the passage of vessels carrying essential goods to its ports through the Strait of Hormuz, according to a letter cited by Iran's Tasnim news agency on Saturday. The letter indicates that ships heading to Iranian ports, including those currently in the Gulf of Oman, must coordinate with authorities and comply with established protocols to transit the strait, Tasnim said. Iran has effectively shut the ​Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries about a fifth of the world's total oil trade, in retaliation for US-Israeli attacks that began on February 28.

Two drones hit Iraq's Rumaila north oilfield, three workers wounded Two drones hit the BP-operated North Rumaila oilfield in southern Iraq on Saturday, wounding three Iraqi workers, security and energy sources said. The attack took place shortly after another drone hit storage facilities west of the port city of Basra that belong to foreign oil companies, the sources said. The drone strikes had no impact on operations in this part of Iraq's giant Rumaila oilfield, as they targeted an equipment storage facility, said two Iraqi engineers working at the field. Foreign staff were evacuated following an earlier drone strike on the oilfield, sources told Reuters last month.

IAEA informs projectile striking close to Iran's Bushehr premises, 'killing one' The International Atomic Energy Agency on Saturday said that it has been informed by Iran about a projectile striking close to the premises of the Bushehr nuclear power plant. The IAEA said in an X post that one of the site’s physical protection staff members was killed by a projectile fragment and that a building on site was affected by shockwaves and fragments. "No increase in radiation levels was reported," the IAEA said. Iran's Tasnim news agency said earlier on Saturday the incident did not damage the main parts of the plant and that production was unaffected.

Iraq closes Shalamcheh crossing with Iran after airstrikes kill Iraqi Iraq closed its southern Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran after airstrikes on the Iranian side killed an Iraqi citizen, security sources told Reuters on Saturday. The sources gave no further details on the incident.

Iran says strike hit close to Bushehr nuclear facility, killing guard and damaging building Iran's atomic agency says an airstrike has hit near its Bushehr nuclear facility, killing a security guard and damaging a support building. It is the fourth time the facility has been targeted during the war. The agency announced Saturday's attack on social media.

Dubai authorities say no fire or injuries from falling debris in marina area Authorities in Dubai said on Saturday no fire or injuries were reported from debris falling on the facade of a building in the city's Marina area following an aerial interception, according to a post on X by the emirate's media office.

Dubai says no injuries from debris falling on Oracle building Dubai authorities said on Saturday no injuries were reported after debris fell on the facade of an Oracle building in the emirate's Internet City following an aerial interception. Oracle featured on a list of 18 U.S. companies Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has vowed to target in retaliation for attacks on the country.

Iran executes two linked to opposition group: Report Iran executed on Saturday two men it says were convicted of links to an opposition group, the People's Mojahedin Organisation of Iran, and of carrying out armed attacks, domestic media reported. The executions were the latest in recent days of individuals with such links.

Fire reported at foreign oil companies' storage facilities in Iraq after drone strike A fire broke out early on Saturday at storage facilities belonging to foreign oil companies west of Iraq's Basra after a drone strike, security sources told Reuters.

US-Iran cease-fire talks have stalled, WSJ reports Current mediation efforts led by regional countries, including Pakistan, to broker a cease-fire between the United States and Iran have reached a dead end, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. Iran has officially told mediators that it is unwilling to meet U.S. officials in Islamabad in the coming days and considers U.S. demands unacceptable, the report said. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.