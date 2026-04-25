'Your time is done, our time is now': K Kavitha launches Telangana Rashtra Sena in Hyderabad

K. Kavitha launched her new political party, Telangana Rashtra Sena, on Saturday, a day after announcing its formation on Friday.

Kavitha, founder of Telangana Jagruthi, made the announcement months after her exit from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

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In a post on X, she wrote: "Remember The Name: Telangana Rashtra Sena We refuse to back down, come what may; It is time the people of Telangana have their say. We will not let our aspirations decay; Be reduced to ashes if you dare come in our way. Your Time is Done, Our Time is Now."

On Friday, Kavitha said the new party would focus on what she called the “aspirations and unfinished agenda” of Telangana.

"The BRS party was made to fulfil the regional aspiration of Telangana, but they changed their name, work and the very soul of the party, which resulted in the breaking of their bond with the people. When a party gets distracted from its fundamental core issue, then it cannot survive. We need a regional party for the unfulfilled agenda and aspirations of Telangana, which will be our party," she said, reported ANI.

She added, "The BRS party, of which my father is the president, has expelled us. We haven't left them, neither the family nor the party. We have been expelled. I don't want to go into that. But I am a daughter of Telangana. I have the blood of Telangana, the grit of it. We are very stubborn, very committed to our goal. We have spent 20 years of our lives in the Telangana agitation. To develop Telangana, to fulfil its aspirations, whether we have our old party or not, whether our family is with us or not, I believe the people of Telangana are my family. The fragrance of Telangana's soil will drive us."

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Kavitha was suspended from the BRS in September, 2025 after she accused her cousins and party leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of "tarnishing" her father and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao's image over the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project built during the BRS regime.

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), headed by her father, was originally named Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS). However, it was renamed as BRS in 2022.