Israeli military urges southern Lebanon residents to evacuate amid operations against Hezbollah

The Israeli military issued an urgent warning on Sunday to residents of 11 towns and villages in southern Lebanon, urging them to evacuate their homes and move at least 1,000 metres (3,300 feet) away to open areas.

The military said it was conducting operations against Hezbollah following what it described as a violation of their ceasefire agreement, warning that anyone near Hezbollah fighters or facilities could be at risk.

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Israel has continued to carry out strikes across southern Lebanon, and its troops ​are occupying a strip of the country's south, destroying homes they describe as infrastructure being used by ⁠Hezbollah.

The Iran-backed militant group has kept up its drone and rocket attacks against Israeli troops in Lebanon and on northern​Israel.