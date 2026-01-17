US FAA issues 60-day flight warning over Latin America citing military activities

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday warned airlines and pilots to exercise caution when flying over Mexico, Central America and parts of South America, citing risks linked to potential military activities and satellite navigation interference.

The warning was issued through a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) covering Mexico and Central American countries, as well as Ecuador, Colombia and portions of airspace in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

The FAA said the notices, which apply solely to U.S. aircraft operators, took effect on Friday and will remain in force for 60 days.

The notices say, “Potential risks exist for aircraft at all altitudes, including during overflight and the arrival and departure phases of flight.”

Such advisories are issued routinely in regions where hostilities or military activity may pose a risk to civil aviation.

The FAA cited concerns over possible military actions and GPS interference amid rising regional tensions. Relations between the United States and several regional leaders have escalated since the Trump administration mounted a large-scale military buildup in the southern Caribbean, launched attacks on Venezuela and seized the country’s president, Nicolas Maduro, in a military operation. President Donald Trump has also raised the possibility of further military actions in the region, including against Colombia.

Trump said last week that drug cartels were running Mexico and suggested the U.S. could strike land targets to combat them, in a series of threats to deploy U.S. military force against cartels.

Mexico responded to the FAA advisory by stressing that it was only a precautionary measure and does not restrict Mexican airspace or airlines. The notice applies solely to U.S. operators, and aviation operations in Mexico remain unaffected, the ministry said in a statement.

The FAA warnings follow nearly four months of U.S. military strikes against boats in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific that the United States has alleged were involved in drug trafficking.

After 35 known strikes that killed at least 115 people, according to the Trump administration, the U.S. carried out what it described as a “large-scale strike” against Venezuela. President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were seized and transported to New York, where they face federal drug trafficking charges.

After the Venezuela operation, the FAA curbed flights throughout the Caribbean, forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights by major airlines. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford told Reuters this week that there had been good coordination between the agency and the U.S. military ahead of the Venezuela action.

Concerns about aviation safety in the region were underscored last month when a JetBlue passenger jet bound for New York took evasive action to avoid a mid-air collision with a U.S. Air Force tanker plane near Venezuela. JetBlue Flight 1112 had departed the Caribbean nation of Curacao and was flying about 40 miles (60 km) off Venezuela’s coast when the Airbus aircraft reported encountering the military jet, which did not have its transponder activated.