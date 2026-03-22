Key Events

Iran ready to cooperate with IMO for Gulf maritime safety Iran is ready to cooperate with the International Maritime Organisation to improve maritime safety and protect seafarers in the Gulf, the Iranian representative to the UN maritime agency said, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Sunday. Ali Mousavi said the Strait of Hormuz remains open to all shipping except vessels linked to "Iran's enemies", adding that passage through the narrow waterway was possible by coordinating security and safety arrangements with Tehran, reported by Reuters. "Diplomacy remains Iran's priority. However, a complete cessation of aggression as well as mutual trust and confidence are more important," Mousavi said, adding that Israeli and US attacks against Iran were at the "root of current situation in Strait of Hormuz".

Iran spokesperson says 'aggressors' must stop attacks for Iran to show restraint Esmaeil Baqaei, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, has told Sky News that it is pointless to expect restraint from Iran while the country is being constantly bombarded by deadly air strikes, as reported by Al Jazeera. Baqaei said the “aggressors” who started the attack must stop first before getting any response from Tehran. Iran’s military earlier said that it will target energy interest of the US and Israel in the region if Trump follows through on his threat to attack Iranian power plants over the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

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Explosions reported in central Israel after Iranian missile attack: Report Explosions have been heard in central Israel following an Iranian missile attack, according to Al Jazeera Arabic. The blasts were reported shortly after missiles were launched from Iran towards Israeli territory. There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

LPG cargo ship from US arrives at New Mangalore Port Pyxis Pioneer, a cargo ship carrying LPG from Nederland, Texas in the US arrived at New Mangalore Port in Mangaluru this morning.