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regular-article-logo Thursday, 07 May 2026

CDC tracks US travellers on cruise ship linked to deadly hantavirus outbreak

People in at least three US states were being monitored for possible hantavirus infections linked to the MV Hondius outbreak, though no illnesses had been reported, the New York Times said

Reuters Published 07.05.26, 10:45 AM
A drone view of the cruise ship MV Hondius, carrying passengers suspected of having cases of hantavirus on board, as it prepares to leave Praia

FILE PHOTO: A drone view of the cruise ship MV Hondius, carrying passengers suspected of having cases of hantavirus on board, as it prepares to leave Praia, Cape Verde, May 6, 2026. Reuters

The United States is closely monitoring the situation with U.S. travelers on board the luxury cruise ship that was hit by a hantavirus outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday.

Three people - a Dutch couple and a German national - have died in the outbreak on the MV Hondius. Eight people, including a Swiss citizen, are suspected to have contracted the virus, according to the World Health Organization.

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Hantavirus usually spreads through contact with infected rodents and human-to-human transmission is uncommon.

"The Department of State is leading a coordinated, whole-of-government response including direct contact with passengers, diplomatic coordination, and engagement with domestic and international health authorities," the CDC said in a statement.

The risk to the American public is extremely low at this time, the CDC added.

People in at least three U.S. states were being monitored for potential hantavirus infections after the outbreak on the MV Hondius, though none had shown signs of illness, the New York Times reported earlier on Wednesday.

Georgia is monitoring two residents, while California is monitoring an undisclosed number of residents who had also been on the ship, the newspaper said.

The Georgia and California departments of public health did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said in an emailed statement to Reuters that it was monitoring one resident who was a passenger on the ship and that the individual was not symptomatic.

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