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regular-article-logo Saturday, 02 May 2026

Rescue team releases humpback whale ‘Timmy’ into North Sea after weeks stranded off Germany

Nicknamed Timmy by German media, the whale was spotted swimming near Germany's Baltic Sea coast on March 3, far from its natural habitat in the Atlantic Ocean, and later got stranded for weeks in shallow waters

AP Published 02.05.26, 04:39 PM
humpback whale rescue

Helpers work to help the stranded humpback whale, in FÃ¤hrdorf, Germany, Tuesday, April 28, 2026. AP/PTI

A rescue team on Saturday released from a barge in the North Sea a humpback whale that had been stranded in shallow waters near Germany since March, witnesses said.

Nicknamed Timmy by German media, the whale was spotted swimming near Germany's Baltic Sea coast on March 3, far from its natural habitat in the Atlantic Ocean.

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The mammal's health deteriorated as it became repeatedly stranded in shallow waters near the coastal city of Wismar, and unsuccessful efforts to coax it toward deeper seas were livestreamed across the globe.

The environment minister for Germany's Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania state gave the green light for the attempt to save the whale, proposed by a private initiative, despite some warnings from the scientific community that it may be too much for the animal.

Jens Schwarck, a member of the private initiative who was on site, said the whale was released around 9 am local time, according to the German news agency dpa. The agency reported that the whale was released 70 kilometres from the coast of Skagen, Denmark.

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Drone footage showed a whale swimming and spouting water near the barge, though it was not immediately confirmed that the animal was indeed Timmy.

A debate emerged about whether to let the whale die in peace or try to assist its return to the Atlantic Ocean. Activists staged protests on the beach in Wismar calling for its liberation, while others have supported new ideas about how the whale could be transported.

Some scientists believe the whale had searched for shallow waters because it was weak and needed rest. The veterinarians of the private initiative, however, considered the animal fit for transport.

Before the release, a GPS transmitter was reportedly attached to track the whale's future location, according to dpa.

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Whale Baltic Sea Rescue Operation North Sea
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