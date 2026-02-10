MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 10 February 2026

UN awaits clarity on nearly $4 billion in US dues amid warning of financial collapse

Guterres warns cash could run out by July while Washington signals a partial payment, with final amount and timeline still unclear

Our Web Desk Published 10.02.26, 10:10 AM
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres File picture

The United Nations said Monday it's waiting to find out how much of the nearly USD 4 billion the United States owes the world organisation the Trump administration intends to pay and when the money will arrive.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned last week that the world body faces "imminent financial collapse" unless its financial rules are overhauled or all 193 member nations pay their dues, a message clearly directed at the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

The US owes USD 2.196 billion to the UN's regular operating budget, including USD 767 million for this year, according to a UN official. The US also owes USD 1.8 billion for the separate budget for the UN's far-flung peacekeeping operations, and that also will rise.

The US Mission to the United Nations confirmed that US Ambassador Mike Waltz said the Trump administration planned to make a significant down payment on its arrears in a matter of weeks, with the final amount still to be determined. His comments were first reported by Reuters.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters Monday that Guterres has been in touch with Waltz "for quite some time," and the UN's controller also has been in touch with US officials.

"We're waiting to see exactly when payments will be made and in what amount," Dujarric said.

Guterres said in a letter to all member nations last week that cash for the UN's regular operating budget could run out by July, which could dramatically affect its operations.

President Donald Trump has said the United Nations has not lived up to its potential. His administration did not pay anything to the United Nations in 2025, and it has withdrawn from UN organisations, including the World Health Organization and the cultural agency UNESCO, while pulling funding from dozens of others.

UN officials have said 95 per cent of the arrears to the UN's regular budget is from the United States.

The country second on the list for not paying its mandatory regular dues is Venezuela, which owes USD 38 million, the UN official said. The South American nation, whose economy was struggling before the US military raid in January that deposed then-President Nicolás Maduro, has lost its right to vote in the General Assembly for being two years in arrears.

Nearly 60 countries paid their annual dues by the February 8 due date.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

A million voices in limbo: Exiled Rohingyas await Bangladesh elections with hope and fear

It is dangerous, or impossible, for them to return to Myanmar. They are undesired in both Bangladesh and India. Statelessness and stigma pursue them, haunting generations across land and sea
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

Final (Bengal) voter list will not be published before Feb 21. We will try to publish it by Feb 28

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT