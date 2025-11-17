Ukraine signs letter of intent to buy up to 100 Rafale warplanes from France

Ukraine signed a letter of intent to buy up to 100 Rafale warplanes from France, the Ukrainian Embassy and the French president's office said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron signed the document on Monday stating that Ukraine is considering the possibility of buying French defence equipment, including Rafale jet fighters, Macron's office said. It did not provide further details.

Zelensky is on his ninth visit to Paris since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. His talks are meant to strengthen Ukraine's defences as the country enters another winter under Russian bombardment of its energy infrastructure and other targets.

"A historic agreement has also been prepared with France – there will be a significant strengthening of our combat aviation, air defence, and other defence capabilities. According to the visit schedule, this will take place on Monday," Zelenskiy said in a post on X on Sunday.

HOW FRANCE COULD HELP UKRAINE'S AIR DEFENCES

There have been talks for several weeks to see how France could provide more military support for Ukraine's air defences, although Macron's government is grappling with political and budgetary instability, raising questions over how much France can actually do.

Macron pledged last month to offer more Mirage fighter jets, after initially promising to deliver six, and a new batch of Aster 30 surface-to-air missiles, produced by European group MBDA, for the SAMP/T air-defence batteries operated by Ukraine.

Two people briefed on the matter told Reuters earlier the provision to Kyiv of multi-role, Dassault-made Rafale combat jets would be part of a 10-year strategic aviation agreement.

Some could come directly from French stocks, although the bulk would be longer-term and part of Ukraine's efforts to increase its long-term fleet to 250 warplanes, including the US F-16 and Sweden's Gripen, the people said.

Operating the advanced jets would take time given the rigorous training programme for would-be pilots.

The two sources said Zelensky's visit could also produce deals for more SAMP/T air-defence systems, from existing French stocks or through long-term, next-generation orders including for missiles and anti-drone systems.

The sources said it was not clear how these deals would be financed.

In a media briefing ahead of Zelensky's visit, Macron's office said the aim was to "put French excellence in the arms industry at the service of Ukraine's defence" and "enable it to acquire the systems it needs to respond to Russian aggression".

Zelensky will attend a briefing by various manufacturers, including Dassault, on Monday morning before signing a letter of intent and contracts later in the day, according to a French presidency schedule that gave no specific details.

A separate forum in the afternoon will bring together Ukrainian and French firms working in the drone sector to see how they can combine their efforts.

France, along with Britain, has pushed for the creation of a coalition of about 30 countries willing to send troops and assets to Ukraine or along its western borders once a peace deal with Russia is agreed.

A key objective is to ensure Ukraine has sufficient long-term military and economic aid to keep its army strong enough to deter any future Russian attack.