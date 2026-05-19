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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 19 May 2026

UAE says drones that targeted Barakah nuclear power plant came from Iraqi territory

The announcement likely means that Iranian-backed Shiite militias, which earlier had launched drones targeting Gulf Arab nations in the Iran war, likely were behind Sunday's attack on the nuclear power plant

AP Published 19.05.26, 08:20 PM
Smoke rises from an area near Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in March, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran. The Dubai Media Office reported a 'drone incident' in the vicinity of the airport. Authorities temporarily suspended all flights at the airport as a precaution.

Smoke rises from an area near Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in March, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran. The Dubai Media Office reported a 'drone incident' in the vicinity of the airport. Authorities temporarily suspended all flights at the airport as a precaution. File picture

The drones that targeted the United Arab Emirates' Barakah nuclear power plant all came from Iraq, the country's Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The announcement likely means that Iranian-backed Shiite militias, which earlier had launched drones targeting Gulf Arab nations in the Iran war, likely were behind Sunday's attack on the nuclear power plant.

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No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, though Iran and its proxies had been suspected, as Tehran maintains its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz and Emirati officials' rhetoric against Iran has intensified.

There were another three drones that targeted the country over the last two days, the Defence Ministry added, without elaborating on their targets.

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