MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 22 November 2025

Two fresh tremors jolt Dhaka less than a day after earthquake killed six, injured over 100

Dhaka shakes for the second time today amid a series of quakes that leave Bangladesh on edge

Our Web Desk Published 22.11.25, 06:57 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File

Dhaka felt the ground shudder once again on Saturday evening, the latest in a string of tremors that have unsettled Bangladesh’s capital since Friday morning’s earthquake at Narsingdi, around 44 kms from the national capital.

Residents reported a brief jolt around 6.06 pm, prompting a renewed wave of anxiety across the city, Prothom Alo reported

ADVERTISEMENT

Meteorologist Tariful Newaz Kabir told The Daily Star that officials were working to gather detailed information from the country’s seismic centre.

Also Read

Earlier in the day, at 10:36 am, a 3.3-magnitude quake was felt, its epicentre located in Palash upazila of Narsingdi, according to leading Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo.

The fresh activity comes less than 24 hours after Friday’s stronger 5.7-magnitude earthquake, which struck at 10:38 am (10:08 am IST) near Madhabdi upazila of Narsingdi, just 13km east of Dhaka (please check this again). The US Geological Survey (USGS) placed the depth at 10km.

The impact was devastating: ten people, including two children, lost their lives, and more than a hundred others were injured, as authorities confirmed on Saturday.

In seismic terms, a magnitude 5 event is considered “strong”.

Across Bangladesh, social media feeds filled with accounts of swaying ceiling fans, trembling chandeliers and rattling windows as shockwaves rippled through homes and offices.

Friday’s tremors were also the most strongly felt in Calcutta in recent years, with a seismologist attributing the intensity to the city’s proximity to the epicentre.

The quake, measured at 5.7 by India’s National Centre for Seismology (NCS), sent mild waves across several districts, including Hooghly, Nadia, Murshidabad and North 24-Parganas. No casualties have been reported in Bengal.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Over to the skies...’: Pak defence minister mourns IAF pilot killed in Tejas crash at Dubai Air Show

The Pakistan Strategic Forum in its separate message, called Wg Cdr Syal’s passing a loss to the entire aerospace community
Sonam Wangchuk
Quote left Quote right

In jail, he (Sonam) is enjoying Sri Aurobindo’s ‘Tales of Prison Life’

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT