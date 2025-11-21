Trump to meet NYC mayor-elect Mamdani; White House declares ‘a communist is coming’

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will meet President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday, a meeting that Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said “speaks volumes” about who is coming to Washington.

“It speaks volumes that tomorrow we have a Communist coming to the White House, because that's who the Democrat Party elected as the Mayor of the largest city in the country,” Leavitt said at Thursday’s briefing.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the moment underscored Trump’s willingness “to meet with anyone and talk to anyone” regardless of political geography.

She said it is very telling and also “speaks to the fact that President Trump is willing to meet with anyone and talk to anyone, and to try to do what's right on behalf of the American people, whether they live in Blue States or Red States or Blue Cities, in a city that's becoming much more left than I think this President ever anticipated in his many years of living in New York.”

Leavitt declined to discuss what the meeting would involve. “You’ll all hear from him directly,” she said.

Speaking in New York ahead of the trip, Mamdani said he has many disagreements with Trump but would work with him on any agenda that benefits New Yorkers.

Mamdani said his team had reached out to the White House to set up this meeting, “because I will work with anyone to make life more affordable for the more than eight and a half million people who call this city home.” “I intend to make it clear to President Trump that I will work with him on any agenda that benefits New Yorkers. If an agenda hurts New Yorkers, I will also be the first to say so,” he added.

It is customary for an incoming New York City Mayor to meet with the White House, “given the mutual reliance,” he said.

Trump himself confirmed the meeting on Wednesday, saying, “We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st. Further details to follow!”

He has repeatedly attacked Mamdani — often calling him a “communist” — and warned before Election Day that Mamdani’s win would be a “complete and total economic and social disaster” for the city.

Indian-origin Mamdani emerged victorious in the closely-watched battle for New York City Mayor, becoming the first South Asian and Muslim to be elected to sit at the helm of the largest city in the US.