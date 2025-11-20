Donald Trump to meet NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at White House on Friday

US President Donald Trump will meet New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House on Friday, marking the first face-to-face between the two leaders after months of mutual criticism and sharply divergent political visions.

Trump confirmed the meeting on Wednesday, saying, “We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st. Further details to follow!”

He has repeatedly attacked Mamdani — often calling him a “communist” — and warned before Election Day that Mamdani’s win would be a “complete and total economic and social disaster” for the city.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist and the first South Asian and Muslim to be elected Mayor of New York City, had said earlier that his team had reached out to the White House.

His spokesperson confirmed the upcoming meeting, saying the mayor-elect plans to discuss “public safety, economic security and the affordability agenda.”

Fiery exchanges during the campaign

The two men clashed frequently during the campaign. Trump had backed Mamdani’s opponent, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and threatened to cut federal support if Mamdani won.

He also said he was “so torn, because I would like to see the new mayor do well, because I love New York. I really love New York.”

In his election-night victory speech, Mamdani directly challenged Trump, declaring that New York would be powered by immigrants and — following his historic win — would be “led by an immigrant.”

He added: “After all, if anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him… This is not only how we stop Trump; it’s how we stop the next one. So, Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up.”

Trump dismissed the speech as “very angry” and said Mamdani “doesn’t have a chance” of succeeding if he is not respectful of Washington.

When asked if he would reach out to the mayor-elect, he replied, “He should reach out to us really. I think he should reach out. I'm here. We'll see what happens.”

From confrontation to possible cooperation

Despite months of hostility, both leaders have recently signaled interest in establishing a functional relationship.

Trump said on 16 November, “The mayor of New York, I will say, would like to meet with us. We'll work something out.”

Mamdani also indicated that he planned to contact the White House “because this is a relationship that will be critical to the success of the city.”

The incoming mayor, 34, built his campaign around opposing Trump’s hard-line immigration agenda and other federal policies.

Trump had even threatened to deport Mamdani, who was born in Uganda and became a US citizen in 2018.

Eric Trump escalates attacks

The rhetoric around Mamdani intensified this week when Eric Trump launched a sweeping attack on the mayor-elect, alleging on Fox News that Mamdani “hates the Jewish people, hates the Indian population.” He also said Mamdani wants to “nationalise grocery stores” and “arrest Netanyahu,” calling the situation “so sad.”