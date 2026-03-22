Trump gold coin plan for US 250th anniversary sparks legal questions and political backlash

A proposal to mint a gold coin featuring Donald Trump has triggered a political row in the United States ahead of the country’s 250th Independence anniversary in 2026.

The 24-karat coin, cleared by the US Commission on Fine Arts on March 19, shows Trump leaning on the Resolute desk with clenched fists. It will be minted after the final design and size are approved.

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If issued, it would be only the second time a sitting US president appears on a coin. In 1926, Calvin Coolidge featured alongside George Washington on a commemorative coin marking 150 years of US independence. The move has raised legal questions.

US federal law bars living presidents from appearing on currency. Supporters of the plan say the rule does not apply to commemorative coins, which are not used in daily transactions.

“As we approach our 250th birthday, we are thrilled to prepare coins that represent the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, and there is no profile more emblematic for the front of such coins than that of our serving President, Donald J Trump,” US treasurer Brandon Beach said in a statement to FOX Business.

He said the treasury secretary has the authority to approve the final design and allow minting. Democrats have criticised the idea. “Monarchs and dictators put their faces on coins, not leaders of a democracy,” Senator Jeff Merkley told The Washington Post.

The coin is part of a wider set of releases planned by the United States Mint for the Semiquincentennial.

The Mint has announced one-year changes to coins like the dime, quarter and half dollar, with some carrying the dual date “1776 ~ 2026” and special marks linked to the anniversary.

Critics say the proposal adds to a series of moves by Trump to stamp his presence on Washington. These include renaming the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and adding his name to the United States Institute of Peace building.

Plans have also been floated to change parts of the White House complex, including a new visitor screening centre and a ballroom.