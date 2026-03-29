Tremors felt in Kathmandu as 4.5 magnitude quake hits Nepal; no casualties

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal's Sindhupalchowk district on Saturday night, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

There were no immediate reports about any damage or human casualty.

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The epicentre of the earthquake, which took place around 11.35 pm local time, was located near Nulthala Kharka area of Sindhupalchowk -- around 80 km northeast of Kathmandu.

Tremors were also felt in neighbouring districts, including Kathmandu.

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