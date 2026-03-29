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regular-article-logo Sunday, 29 March 2026

Tremors felt in Kathmandu as 4.5 magnitude quake hits Nepal; no casualties

The epicentre of the earthquake, which took place around 11.35 pm local time, was located near Nulthala Kharka area of Sindhupalchowk

PTI Published 29.03.26, 04:31 PM
Earthquake in Nepal

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal's Sindhupalchowk district on Saturday night, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

There were no immediate reports about any damage or human casualty.

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The epicentre of the earthquake, which took place around 11.35 pm local time, was located near Nulthala Kharka area of Sindhupalchowk -- around 80 km northeast of Kathmandu.

Tremors were also felt in neighbouring districts, including Kathmandu.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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