Spain: Train crashes into construction crane near Murcia, several passengers injured

A commuter train has crashed into a construction crane in southeastern Spain, leaving an undetermined number of people lightly injured, regional emergency services said on Thursday.

"The train hasn't been overturned nor derailed," a spokesperson for emergency services in the southeastern Murcia region told Reuters.

The crash occured near Murcia's Cartagena. It came after Sunday's deadly high-speed train collision in the southern Andalusia region that killed at least 43 people and two other crashes in Catalonia on Tuesday.

Spanish rail operator Adif said on X that traffic on that line was interrupted due to "the intrusion into the infrastructure gauge by a crane not belonging to the railway operation", without providing further details.