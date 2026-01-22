MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 22 January 2026

Spain: Train crashes into construction crane near Murcia, several passengers injured

'The train hasn't been overturned nor derailed,' a spokesperson for emergency services in the southeastern Murcia region said

Reuters Published 22.01.26, 05:49 PM
Representational image

Representational image Reuters

A commuter train has crashed into a construction crane in southeastern Spain, leaving an undetermined number of people lightly injured, regional emergency services said on Thursday.

"The train hasn't been overturned nor derailed," a spokesperson for emergency services in the southeastern Murcia region told Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crash occured near Murcia's Cartagena. It came after Sunday's deadly high-speed train collision in the southern Andalusia region that killed at least 43 people and two other crashes in Catalonia on Tuesday.

Also Read

Spanish rail operator Adif said on X that traffic on that line was interrupted due to "the intrusion into the infrastructure gauge by a crane not belonging to the railway operation", without providing further details.

RELATED TOPICS

Passengers Emergency Services
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

After ICC’s 24-hour warning, Bangladesh Cricket Board rejects India travel for T20 World Cup

Following a high-level meeting in Dhaka between BCB, senior players and the government’s sports adviser, officials say the country is hopeful that ICC will give us the opportunity to play in Sri Lanka
Gita Gopinath attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

Pollution is a challenge in India, its impact on economy is more consequential than tariffs

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT