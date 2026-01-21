Barcelona commuter train crash kills 1, injures 37 after wall collapses on tracks

A Barcelona commuter train crashed Tuesday after a retaining wall fell onto the tracks, Spanish regional authorities said, killing at least one person and injuring 37 others.

The crash in Catalonia in northeastern Spain came just two days after a separate deadly train collision killed at least 42 people in the country's south and injured dozens more.

Emergency workers Tuesday were still searching for more victims in the wreckage from Sunday's deadly train accident that took place some 800 km away as the nation began three days of mourning.

Emergency services in Catalonia said of the 37 people affected by Tuesday's crash, five were seriously injured. Six others were in less serious condition. Emergency services said 20 ambulances had been sent to the site of the crash, and that the injured were taken to hospitals in the area. Regional firefighters said most of the injured had ridden in the first train car.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez acknowledged the Barcelona area crash, writing on X: “All my affection and solidarity with the victims and their families.”

While Spain's high-speed rail network generally runs smoothly, and at least until Sunday had been a source of confidence, the commuter rail service is plagued by reliability issues. However, accidents causing injury or death are not common in either.

The commuter train crashed near the town of Gelida, located about 35 minutes outside of Barcelona. Spain's railway operator ADIF said the containment wall likely collapsed due to heavy rainfall that swept across the northeastern Spanish region this week. Commuter train service was canceled along the line, it said.

Antonio Sanz, the regional health minister of Andalusia, where Sunday's accident occurred, earlier told Spanish media that the official toll from the accident had risen after another corpse was discovered in a severely damaged car.

Health authorities said 39 people remained in hospitals on Tuesday morning, while 83 people were treated and discharged.