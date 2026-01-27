Top US border patrol official Gregory Bovino removed as ‘commander at large’, The Atlantic reports

Gregory Bovino has been removed from his role as the "commander at large" for the U.S. Border Patrol and will return to his former job in California, where he is expected to retire soon, the Atlantic reported on Monday, citing a Homeland Security official and two people with knowledge of the change.

The U.S. DHS, Customs and Border Protection and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier on Monday, President Donald Trump and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz each struck a conciliatory tone after a private phone call about immigration enforcement, a sign the two sides were seeking a way to end their standoff over a deportation drive that has claimed the lives of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis.