Top Baloch nationalist leader escapes suicide bombing unhurt near rally in Pakistan

A top Baloch nationalist leader and other workers of his party escaped unhurt when a suicide bomber blew himself up near their protest rally in Balochistan province of Pakistan on Saturday.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal, chief of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), who escaped unhurt, later claimed four participants from the rally were injured in the blast.

Mengal has been leading a long march from Wadh to Quetta since Friday, protesting against the arrests of the leaders and workers of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), whose chief, Mahrang Baloch, was arrested under anti-terrorism laws.

The suicide bomber blew himself up near their protest rally close to Lucky Pass in Mastung, about 50km south of Quetta, but Mengal and others escaped unhurt.

Mastung assistant commissioner (AC) Akram Harifal told the media that personnel of the Levies Force, a local community police force, spotted a suspicious individual near the rally and when they went to question him, he tried to escape. The security officials pursued him, but the suicide bomber blew himself up.

“The participants of the protest by the Balochistan National Party are unhurt and okay,” he said.

He stated that security arrangements near the rally site had been intensified, with additional Levies personnel deployed.

Mahrang Baloch and other BYC members, all arrested earlier this month from a sit-in at Quetta, have been at the forefront of holding protest rallies for missing persons and alleged injustices in Balochistan.

The BNP-M had earlier claimed that over 250 party activists were detained by police near Mastung.

Harifal said since the government had granted permission for the BNP’s long march, it was providing security and investigations are being held into the presence of the suicide bomber near the rally.

Soon after, Mengal posted on X that he was “safe with all party workers”. Later, addressing supporters, Mengal claimed that four participants from the rally were injured in the blast. “We have no threat from any group. If we have any threat, it is from the state,” he said.

Mengal reiterated the demand for the release of BYC leaders and supporters