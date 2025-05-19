MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 19 May 2025

Things to know about Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis

When caught early, prostate cancer is highly survivable, but it is also the second-leading cause of cancer death in men. About one in eight men will be diagnosed over their lifetime with prostate cancer, according to the American Cancer Society

AP Published 19.05.25, 09:59 AM
Joe Biden

Joe Biden File picture

Former President Joe Biden's office on Sunday said that he has been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer and is reviewing treatment options with his doctors.

Biden was having increasing urinary symptoms and was seen last week by doctors who found a prostate nodule. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and the cancer cells have spread to the bone, his office said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

When caught early, prostate cancer is highly survivable, but it is also the second-leading cause of cancer death in men. About one in eight men will be diagnosed over their lifetime with prostate cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

Here are some things to know about prostate cancer that has spread.

What is the prostate gland?

The prostate is part of the reproductive system in men. It makes fluid for semen. It's located below the bladder and it wraps around the urethra, the tube that carries urine and semen out through the penis.

How serious is Biden's cancer?

Biden's cancer has spread to the bone, his office said. That makes it more serious than localized or early-stage prostate cancer.

Outcomes have improved in recent decades and patients can expect to live with metastatic prostate cancer for four or five years, said Dr. Matthew Smith of Massachusetts General Brigham Cancer Center.

“It's very treatable, but not curable,” Smith said.

What are the treatment options? Prostate cancer can be treated with drugs that lower levels of hormones in the body or stop them from getting into prostate cancer cells. The drugs can slow down the growth of cancer cells.

“Most men in this situation would be treated with drugs and would not be advised to have either surgery or radiation therapy," Smith said.

What is a Gleason score?

Prostate cancers are graded for aggressiveness using what's known as a Gleason score. The scores range from 6 to 10, with 8, 9 and 10 prostate cancers behaving more aggressively. Biden's office said his score was 9, suggesting his cancer is among the most aggressive.

RELATED TOPICS

Joe Biden Prostate Cancer
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Two faces on Sindoor face: Ashoka University professor in cuffs, BJP minister spared

A minister in Madhya Pradesh whose communally loaded comment on Colonel Qureshi prompted a high court directive for an FIR continues to be spared 'coercive action' despite the Supreme Court refusing to protect him from any
Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai during the State Lawyers Conference organised by Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa, in Mumbai, Sunday, May 18, 2025
Quote left Quote right

Constitution is supreme, its pillars must work together. Bulldozer justice can’t override law

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT