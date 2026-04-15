Student opens fire at Turkey school leaves 4 dead, 20 injured, second attack in two days

A student shot at least four people dead including fellow pupils and wounded at least 20 others at a middle school in southeastern Turkey on Wednesday, the local governor said, marking the country's second school attack in two days, even though school shootings are very rare in Turkey.

Three students and one teacher were left dead in the incident in the province of Kahramanmaras, Governor Mukerrem Unluer told reporters.

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The shooter died in the attack.

"An eighth-grade student came with 5 weapons and 7 magazines - which we believe to be his former police officer father's - in his bag, entered two classrooms where fifth grade students were, causing deaths and injuries indiscriminately," Unluer said.

Eighth-grade students in Turkey are usually aged 13 or 14, and those in the fifth grade are aged 10 and 11.

The governor added that four of the wounded were in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

The student was in the eighth-grade at the school and concealed their father's guns in a backpack to carry out the attack, the governor added. The student’s father is a retired police officer. He was carrying five firearms and seven magazines.

Television footage from the scene on Wednesday showed ambulances arriving at the school where police and crowds had gathered by the gate. Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said on X that an investigation was launched into the attack. Video footage from the scene showed at least two people being put into ambulances.

On Tuesday, a former student opened fire at a school in the southeastern province of Sanliurfa, wounding at least 16 people, including students and teachers, before killing himself.