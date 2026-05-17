MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 17 May 2026

SriLankan Airlines accuses Indian employees at Chennai office of Rs 22 million fraud

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Sri Lankan flag carrier said that the fraud was carried out by altering invoices, payment details and signatures

PTI Published 17.05.26, 01:24 PM
Representational Image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

SriLankan Airlines has accused several Indian employees based in its Chennai office of misappropriating funds worth Rs 22 million.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Sri Lankan flag carrier said that the fraud was carried out by altering invoices, payment details and signatures.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With regard to the misappropriation of funds at SriLankan Airlines’ office in Chennai, the airline wishes to inform that a few employees, all Indian nationals working in the finance department in Chennai are alleged to have misappropriated a total of INR 22 million over a period of time by fraudulently altering invoices, payment details and signatures,” it said.

The airline did not specify the duration of the misappropriation.

It said that Indian law enforcement has been contacted, and investigations are currently ongoing to recover the loss.

It also referred to a separate incident of an erroneous payment made to a service provider in the UAE due to a compromised email account.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Sri Lanka Airlines
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Suvendu Adhikari's target: Bhaipo’s ‘corruption’, voter suppression network

Parties such as the BJP and the CPM have long alleged that Abhishek’s so-called 'Diamond Harbour model' involved preventing people from voting, questioning his victory margin of 7.1 lakh votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Narendra Modi
Quote left Quote right

Decade of disasters, all achievements will wash away if countries do not evolve with time

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT