Southern California jolted by a strong earthquake near San Diego in morning hours

Southern California was jolted Monday morning by a strong earthquake near San Diego.

The earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 and was near the mountain town of Julian, east of San Diego, according to the US Geological Survey.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said it received no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake swung light fixtures and rattled shelves in San Diego and was felt as far north as Los Angeles.

The quake was centred about 4 kilometers south of Julian, a picturesque town best known for its apple pies and bakeries.

Riley Ozuna, owner of the Julian Cafe & Bakery, said some cups fell onto the ground at her business. “But everything is OK,” she said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the earthquake, his office said in a statement on social media. The state is working with local first responders to assess any damage.