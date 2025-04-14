MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 14 April 2025

Southern California jolted by a strong earthquake near San Diego in morning hours

The earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 and was near the mountain town of Julian, east of San Diego, according to the US Geological Survey

AP, PTI Published 14.04.25, 10:54 PM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Southern California was jolted Monday morning by a strong earthquake near San Diego.

The earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 and was near the mountain town of Julian, east of San Diego, according to the US Geological Survey.

ADVERTISEMENT

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said it received no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake swung light fixtures and rattled shelves in San Diego and was felt as far north as Los Angeles.

The quake was centred about 4 kilometers south of Julian, a picturesque town best known for its apple pies and bakeries.

Riley Ozuna, owner of the Julian Cafe & Bakery, said some cups fell onto the ground at her business. “But everything is OK,” she said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the earthquake, his office said in a statement on social media. The state is working with local first responders to assess any damage.

RELATED TOPICS

Natural Disaster Earthquake United States California
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi flags Telangana forest loss, but here’s BJP’s record on Aarey, Hasdeo, and Nicobar

Forests razed for infrastructure, wildlife pushed out; Congress betrays both nature and people, PM says despite despite questions over Char Dham, Ladakh
In this image from PMO on Monday, April 14, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects, in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana.
Quote left Quote right

Had Waqf been honestly utilised, Muslims youths would not have to fix puncture tyres

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT