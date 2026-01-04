MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 04 January 2026

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung arrives in China amid North Korea missile launches

Lee arrived in Beijing with a delegation that includes more than 200 South Korean business leaders to start a four-day state visit to China

Reuters Published 04.01.26, 12:26 PM
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and his wife Kim Hye-kyung arrive at Seoul Air base as they leave for Beijing, in Seongnam, South Korea, January 4, 2026.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and his wife Kim Hye-kyung arrive at Seoul Air base as they leave for Beijing, in Seongnam, South Korea, January 4, 2026. Reuters

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung began a state visit to China on Sunday, hoping to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula hours after rival North Korea launched ballistic missiles.

The visit, Lee's first to China since taking office in June, comes amid heightened global tensions after Pyongyang's aggressive display, on the heels of the US attack on Venezuela.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lee is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping during the trip for their second meeting in just two months, an unusually short interval that, analysts say, signals China's keen interest in boosting economic collaboration and tourism as its relations with neighbouring Japan have sunk to the lowest point in years.

Also Read

Beijing was incensed when Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested in November that Tokyo could take military action if Beijing attacked Taiwan. China claims the democratically governed island as its own - an assertion rejected by Taiwan's government.

Sunday's missile launches by North Korea represent "a message to China to deter closer ties with South Korea and to counter China's stance on denuclearisation", said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at the Institute for Far Eastern Studies in Seoul.

Lee arrived in Beijing with a delegation that includes more than 200 South Korean business leaders to start a four-day state visit to China, Chinese state news broadcaster CCTV reported.

China and South Korea are expected to discuss matters such as supply chain investment, the digital economy and cultural exchanges during Lee's visit, CCTV said.

RELATED TOPICS

South Korea Missile
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Inside ‘Operation Absolute Resolve’: The secret US campaign to track and capture Maduro

Trump had authorised the US military to go ahead as early as 25 December, but left the precise timing to Pentagon officials and Special Operations planners to ensure that the attacking force was ready
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio look on during a press conference following a U.S. strike on Venezuela where President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured, from Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., January 3, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

We're going to run Venezuela as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT