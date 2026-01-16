MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Friday, 16 January 2026

South Korea court sentences ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol to five years in prison

The Seoul Central District Court said it found Yoon guilty of obstructing authorities from executing an arrest warrant related to his martial law declaration in December 2024

Reuters Published 16.01.26, 12:41 PM
A far-right protester holds a banner with a slogan supporting former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, before a bus carrying him arrives for a first court verdict in a case including obstruction of arrest, linked to his martial law declaration, at a court in Seoul, South Korea, January 16, 2026.

A far-right protester holds a banner with a slogan supporting former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, before a bus carrying him arrives for a first court verdict in a case including obstruction of arrest, linked to his martial law declaration, at a court in Seoul, South Korea, January 16, 2026. Reuters

A South Korean court on Friday sentenced former president Yoon Suk Yeol to five years in prison for charges including obstructing attempts to arrest him following his failed bid to impose martial law.

The Seoul Central District Court said it found Yoon guilty of obstructing authorities from executing an arrest warrant related to his martial law declaration in December 2024, live broadcast of the ruling showed.

He was also found guilty of charges that include fabricating official documents and failing to comply with legal process required for martial law.

The ruling is the first related to the criminal charges Yoon faces over his botched martial law declaration.

The ruling can be appealed.

