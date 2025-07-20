Seven police officers go missing during patrol in Pakistan's South Waziristan district

Seven police personnel have gone missing during routine patrolling in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said on Sunday.

The police personnel went missing in South Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan, District Police Chief Arshad Khan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khan said three policemen, identified as Insaf, Abid, and Ismail, from Laddha police station went missing during a routine patrol in the Laddha area.

Separately, four personnel -- identified as Sub-Inspector Abdul Khaliq, and constables Irfanullah, Habibullah, and Imran -- went missing from the Tangah-Chagmali area within the jurisdiction of Sarwakai police station.

He said there was no information yet on the whereabouts of the missing personnel, and search operations were underway.

Pakistan has witnessed an increase in terror activities over the past year, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.