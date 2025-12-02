Security tightened as Bangladesh ex-PM Khaleda Zia remains critical; Chinese medical teams join treatment effort

Security around former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia was significantly tightened on Tuesday as a specialist medical team from China joined the ongoing efforts to treat the ailing Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson, who remains in a highly critical condition at Dhaka’s Evercare Hospital.

According to The Daily Star, police erected a barricade at the hospital’s main gate around 2 am, with more than two dozen personnel deployed to control patient movement and reinforce security for the 80-year-old leader.

Zia was admitted to the private hospital on November 23 after being diagnosed with infections affecting her heart and lungs. She was shifted to the coronary care unit four days later as several complications worsened.

Her condition deteriorated further on Sunday night, and she was placed on ventilation, BNP Vice-Chairman Advocate Ahmed Aazam Khan said on Monday.

“She is in a very critical condition. There is nothing more to do except seek prayers from the whole nation,” he told reporters.

A five-member specialist team from China arrived in Dhaka on Monday and was seen entering the hospital late at night, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The delegation met the medical board overseeing Zia’s treatment, confirmed its head and cardiologist, Dr. Shahabuddin Talukder.

He said Zia’s condition remained unchanged and that she was not fit to travel abroad for advanced treatment. Talukder added that further expert opinion was urgently needed, with another group of Chinese specialists expected to arrive later on Tuesday.

The enhanced security measures followed the interim government’s decision on Monday to declare Khaleda Zia a “very, very important person,” allowing the deployment of the Special Security Force (SSF) for her protection.

Four SSF personnel visited the hospital around midnight and inspected various sections of the building for nearly three hours.

Zia is currently staying in a cabin on the fourth floor, where surrounding cabins have been vacated as part of tightened security protocols.

Meanwhile, BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told reporters late Monday that Zia’s son and the party’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman — who has lived in self-exile in London since 2008 — “will return to Bangladesh soon.”

Senior BNP leaders said Rahman is awaiting the issuance of a new Bangladeshi passport, as he does not want to travel using the one-time pass offered by the interim government.

The remarks came after a meeting of the party’s top decision-making body, which reviewed the political situation and strategies for the upcoming election campaign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed “deep concern” over Zia’s health and said India stands ready to “extend all possible support, in whatever way we can.”

In a post on X, he wrote, “Deeply concerned to learn about the health of Begum Khaleda Zia, who has contributed to Bangladesh’s public life for many years. Our sincere prayers and best wishes for her speedy recovery. India stands ready to extend all possible support, in whatever way we can.”

Across Bangladesh, prayers are being held for Zia’s recovery. Local BNP units and affiliated organisations arranged special prayer sessions in mosques, temples and community centres across Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Barishal, Sylhet, Mymensingh and other districts. Supporters also took to social media to share prayers and messages wishing her a swift recovery.