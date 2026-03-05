MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 05 March 2026

Europeans stranded in Middle East as governments plan repatriations after flights halt

Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and the United Kingdom have all announced evacuation flights or assistance measures

Our Web Desk, Reuters Published 05.03.26, 08:55 PM
Middle East evacuation flights

Representational image File picture

Commercial flights in parts of the Middle East have been grounded amid escalating conflict following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, stranding thousands of foreign nationals and prompting governments to arrange repatriation plans.

The European Commission said it is coordinating repatriation flights under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism as more member states seek assistance to evacuate citizens from the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six flights have already returned Europeans to Bulgaria, Italy, Austria and Slovakia, with additional flights planned. Ten EU countries have activated the mechanism so far — Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, France, Cyprus, Italy, Luxembourg, Romania, Austria and Slovakia.

Several countries have begun evacuation efforts using chartered, commercial and military aircraft, while others are organising land routes to neighbouring countries where airspace remains open.

Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and the United Kingdom have all announced evacuation flights or assistance measures for citizens stranded across the Middle East. Some governments have also deployed consular teams at border crossings to help nationals exit conflict-affected areas and reach safer transit points.

In several cases, travellers are being moved by road to Oman, Jordan or Egypt before boarding evacuation flights.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates said it would operate special flights to help tens of thousands of stranded passengers leave the region.

RELATED TOPICS

West Asia Conflict Europe
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Iranian missile strikes Bapco Energies refinery in Bahrain, fire under control

No injuries were reported and refinery operations are continuing, Bahrain’s National Communication Centre said
Nitish Kumar
Quote left Quote right

We are against Nitish going to Rajya Sabha. Instead his son Nishant Kumar can go

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT