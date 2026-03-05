Europeans stranded in Middle East as governments plan repatriations after flights halt

Commercial flights in parts of the Middle East have been grounded amid escalating conflict following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, stranding thousands of foreign nationals and prompting governments to arrange repatriation plans.

The European Commission said it is coordinating repatriation flights under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism as more member states seek assistance to evacuate citizens from the region.

Six flights have already returned Europeans to Bulgaria, Italy, Austria and Slovakia, with additional flights planned. Ten EU countries have activated the mechanism so far — Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, France, Cyprus, Italy, Luxembourg, Romania, Austria and Slovakia.

Several countries have begun evacuation efforts using chartered, commercial and military aircraft, while others are organising land routes to neighbouring countries where airspace remains open.

Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and the United Kingdom have all announced evacuation flights or assistance measures for citizens stranded across the Middle East. Some governments have also deployed consular teams at border crossings to help nationals exit conflict-affected areas and reach safer transit points.

In several cases, travellers are being moved by road to Oman, Jordan or Egypt before boarding evacuation flights.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates said it would operate special flights to help tens of thousands of stranded passengers leave the region.