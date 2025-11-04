Security forces kill four terrorists in Pakistan's Balochistan province: Army

Four terrorists were killed by security forces over the weekend in an intelligence-based operation in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, the army said.

The operation was conducted on the night of November 1 in the Kalat district of Balochistan, the army said in a statement on Monday.

During the operation, troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and as a result, four terrorists "were sent to hell,” it said.

It added that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

The security forces were conducting sanitisation operations to eliminate any other terrorists in the area.

Pakistan will continue to target terrorists with full force to “wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country”, the army said.

President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to the security forces for eliminating the terrorists, his official account posted on social media.

"The nation stands firmly with its forces in their resolve to root out terrorism under Operation Azm-i-Istehkam,” he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also hailed the armed forces, reiterating that the entire nation stood in their support with an unwavering resolve to protect the homeland.

“Pakistan would continue the war against terrorism until its complete eradication from the country,” he said.

