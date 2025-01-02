MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Indian business tycoon Sajjan Jindal attends wedding of Nawaz Sharif's grandson in Lahore

The Jindal family has strong ties with the Sharif family and it had reportedly helped Nawaz Sharif's son Hussain Nawaz set up a steel mill in the Gulf

PTI Published 02.01.25, 04:58 PM
Sajjan Jindal

Sajjan Jindal PTI

Indian business tycoon Sajjan Jindal along with his family attended the wedding festivities of the grandson of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore, a PML-N leader said on Thursday.

Jindal, the managing director of JSW Steel, was among 700 local and foreign guests who attended the wedding of Sharif's grandson Zayd Hussain Nawaz at their palatial Jati Umra Raiwind residence in Lahore on Sunday.

Several other Indians also attended the festivities, a senior leader from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party said.

The Jindal family has strong ties with the Sharif family and it had reportedly helped Nawaz Sharif's son Hussain Nawaz set up a steal mill in the Gulf.

The Sharif family kept the one-day visit of Indian guests, especially the Jindal family, low-profile. The Jindal family arrived in Lahore from Mumbai on a special plane.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed around Jati Umra and its surroundings for the security of the guests.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

