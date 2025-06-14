MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Putin, Trump speak on Middle East crisis and Ukraine peace efforts in 50-minute call

Trump described the regional situation as 'very alarming,' and neither leader ruled out a possible return to negotiations on the Iranian nuclear programme

AP Published 14.06.25, 10:41 PM
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin File picture

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held a 50-minute phone call Saturday to discuss the escalating situation in the Middle East and Ukraine peace talks, Putin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

During the conversation, Putin briefed Trump on his recent talks with the leaders of Iran and Israel and reiterated Russia's proposal to seek mutually acceptable solutions on the Iranian nuclear issue.

“The dangerous escalation of the situation in the Middle East was naturally at the centre of the exchange of opinions,” Ushakov told journalists following the conversation between Putin and Trump .

Trump described the regional situation as “very alarming,” and neither leader ruled out a possible return to negotiations on the Iranian nuclear programme, according to Ushakov.

According to Ushakov, Putin told Trump about the implementation of the agreements during peace talks in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian delegations, including the exchange of prisoners of war.

