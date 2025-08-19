Putin calls PM Modi to discuss Alaska Summit on Ukraine before Trump-Zelensky meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday shared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi his assessment of the Alaska Summit on Ukraine, hours before the crucial meeting in Washington between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Donald Trump and the leadership of several European countries, the EU

and Nato.

Modi announced Putin’s call in a post on X: "Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come."

In its readout, the Kremlin said Putin had briefed Modi on the key outcomes of the Russia-US summit in Alaska.

“The Prime Minister thanked President Putin for the update. The leaders discussed prospects of a long-term resolution to the Ukrainian crisis and agreed to maintain dialogue on the matter, as well as on other pressing international issues.”

The Putin-Modi conversation took place a day after Trump drew two red lines for Ukraine and the European countries backing it — Crimea will not be returned to Ukraine and that Nato is closed for Kyiv — essentially accepting two key Russian demands.

At the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022, India had on multiple occasions referred to the “legitimate security concerns of all concerned”.

India has made its stand clear while articulating its position on the vexed issue, seemingly indicating that Russia’s apprehensions about efforts to use Ukraine to push the US-led Nato agenda in what used to be Moscow’s sphere of influence should also be factored in.

This was essentially a reminder of the assurance given by the West in 1990 at the time of the reunification of Germany that Nato — a military alliance — would not spread east of its then eastern border. Nato has since increased its membership from 16 to 32, flanking the entire western border of Russia from the Arctic in Norway to Turkey in the south.

Since his return from Alaska, Putin has briefed a host of leaders from his immediate neighbourhood and Brics on the talks with Trump.

According to an external affairs ministry readout of the conversation with Modi, the Russian President shared his assessment of his meeting with Trump. The Prime Minister underlined India’s consistent position for a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict through diplomacy and dialogue.

“He reiterated that India supports all efforts in this regard,” the readout said.

Bilateral issues were also discussed given that India is facing the threat of being punished by the Trump administration for buying discounted Russian oil.

The additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports to the US is set to be imposed from August 27. India is hoping for an early resolution of the Ukraine crisis as Trump has indicated that he might reconsider these tariffs if the ceasefire talks proceed the way he wants.

This is the second time in 10 days that Modi and Putin have had a conversation.