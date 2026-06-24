Public dispute, contradictory statements over nuclear inspection reveals rift in US-Iran deal

The head of the UN's nuclear agency signaled Wednesday that Iranian nuclear enrichment sites would be visited by his inspectors, a key component in the interim US-Iran deal to reach an end to the war. An Iranian diplomat instead insisted any such visit would only come after a final deal.

The US and Iran offered contradictory remarks Tuesday about whether those sites would be inspected.

ADVERTISEMENT

A week after the two countries signed an interim deal, leaders from the US and Iran have repeatedly disagreed in public about what that document actually means.

International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Mariano Grossi on Wednesday acknowledged the "war of words" over Iran's nuclear program, but the dueling narratives are playing out on a range of issues, including Israel's war with Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon and how Tehran will spend billions of dollars once unfrozen.

After the signing of the memorandum of understanding, both sides agreed to a 60-day period to iron out these and other details, work that will take place in private. Until those talks are completed, leaders from both countries will continue to negotiate in public, raising the risks of derailing the shaky ceasefire in the region.

Grossi's remarks were the firmest yet from the United Nations agency, which is viewed as key in determining the status of Iran's nuclear stockpile.

Since Israel launched a 12-day war on Iran in 2025, the IAEA has been blocked by Tehran from visiting enrichment sites where the Islamic Republic is believed to store enough highly enriched uranium to potentially build as many as 10 nuclear weapons, should it choose to rush for the bomb. Iran long has maintained that its program is peaceful, though it is the only country in the world to have uranium enriched up to 60 per cent purity without a weapons program.

Grossi says inspections are going to happen

"I can understand political statements, they are part of the reality, but the fundamental thing I would like to remind you and draw your attention to is that there has been a Memorandum of Understanding, signed by both presidents," he told journalists at a news conference at the tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

The accord "says explicitly that the nuclear activities that are going to be carried out with regards to the nuclear material facilities will be supervised by the IAEA - in all letters," he said.

Grossi added: "Obviously, to do that, we will have to inspect. Whether this happens the day after tomorrow or in one week or in 10 days, it's important, but not essential. This is going to happen."

Those inspections are key for the deal, which calls for Iran's stockpile of uranium to be "downblended" from highly enriched levels.

Kazem Gharibabadi, an Iranian deputy foreign minister, took his own shot at Grossi after his remarks, saying Tehran didn't meet with him while in Switzerland.

"These issues will be reviewed and decided only within the framework of a final agreement and as a result of practical action by the other side to end all sanctions and other measures." Gharibabadi wrote on X.

He added: "You cannot advance the stir up and take over' policy with media hype."

IAEA blocked from seeing bombed sites

The IAEA has been allowed to visit other nuclear sites in Iran since the 12-day war in 2025, such as the Bushehr nuclear power plant. But without accessing the enrichment sites, the IAEA says it is unable to verify the status of Iran's stockpile or check the cascades of centrifuges used to enrich uranium. Both Iran and the IAEA say Tehran hasn't been enriching uranium, but nonproliferation experts worry that the Islamic Republic may be moving its stockpile to undeclared areas.

The US and Iran agreed to a deal last week that calls for Tehran to dilute its stockpile of enriched uranium and waives US-backed sanctions on Iranian oil, while giving each side 60 days to hammer out broader agreements.

But the uneasy ceasefire already has been tested by Iran saying it closed the strait again over fighting between Israel and the Iranian-backed militia Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel launched an airstrike Wednesday that killed two people in southern Lebanon, the country's state-run news agency said. It was Israel's first airstrike on Lebanon since the latest ceasefire took effect on Saturday.

Israel's defense minister said Wednesday that the US had not demanded that Israel withdraw from Lebanon and maintained that Israel will remain there as long as Hezbollah poses a threat to its troops and residents. Hezbollah has refused to halt attacks unless Israel commits to withdrawing.

"We are not withdrawing, and as of this moment -- and this is a diplomatic achievement -- there is no American demand for Israel to withdraw from Lebanon," said minister Israel Katz.

Lebanese and Israeli officials are meeting this week in Washington as part of direct negotiations between the two countries, through which Lebanon hopes to reach a plan for Israeli withdrawal.

Technical-level talks between the US and Iran are expected to resume early next week at the Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday. Pakistan has been a key mediator.

Marco Rubio is in the Middle East

Grossi's remarks came as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio traveled in the Persian Gulf for a three-nation tour, beginning with a closed-door meeting and private working lunch in Abu Dhabi with Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the State Department said Wednesday. A photo later released by the State Department showed Michael Boulos, the husband of President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany, attended the meeting. Boulous' father serves as an adviser to Trump and is working on the Sudan war.

Rubio then traveled to Kuwait, where the Trump administration announced the limited reopening of the US Embassy more than three months after it was shuttered at the height of the Iran war.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio attended a ceremonial flag-raising at the embassy compound in Kuwait City. He will later go to Bahrain.