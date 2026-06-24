UK temperature breaks record for June, hits 35.7 celsius in Southern England

Britain on Wednesday recorded its highest temperature for June, reaching 35.7 degrees Celsius (96.26 degrees Farenheit) in southern England, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

Record reached at Charlwood in Surrey, England, BBC reports.

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The previous high, which dates back to when official records began in 1884, was 35.6 degrees Celsius set in 1957 and later matched in 1976.

The hottest temperature ever recorded in Britain ​was in July 2022 and stands at 40.3 degrees Celsius.

The June heatwave follows a record-breaking May, when the country recorded its hottest day for the month hitting 35.1 C.