The other Messi: Kansas City goat becomes local hero one bite at a time

Lionel Messi may be making his case as soccer's greatest of all time with a stunning World Cup run so far, but in Kansas City another Messi, a goat, is winning fans by munching weeds along the Missouri River.

Born just before the tournament, "Messi" the goat has been dressed in an Argentina jersey as his namesake racked up five goals in two matches - a hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Algeria in Kansas City and a double in the 2-0 victory over Austria.

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Those performances reignited a familiar debate over who is the greatest player of all time - "goat," in sports shorthand - with Messi often listed among the likes of Pele and Diego Maradona.

Argentina have made Kansas City their base, staying near the Berkley Riverfront, where the younger, horned Messi is part of a herd clearing invasive vegetation in a 55-acre industrial area slated for a billion-dollar redevelopment.

The project led by Port KC blends public cleanup funds with private development and is anchored by CPKC Stadium, home to the National Women's Soccer League's Kansas City Current.

"Baby Messi came about when we showed up with the goats up here," said Kyle Alvis, owner of Goats Gone Green, which has around 40 goats on site. "With the World Cup coming in, they all felt we needed to have a Messi floating around in town."

Along the riverfront trail, joggers slow to snap photos as the herd grazes. Alvis said this is the second year of his partnership with Port KC.

"They don't want to spray any herbicides. With the Missouri River next door, we don't want the runoff. And the people that walk up and down the Berkley Riverfront walk get to enjoy a little bit of something besides just concrete and buildings," he noted.

Alvis, who conceded he knew little about soccer before the World Cup, said the sport is bringing people together in Kansas City, the smallest US city hosting the tournament.

As for a meeting between the two Messis, the invitation stands.

"As far as I know, he hasn't," Alvis said of whether the Argentine talisman has visited. "If he wants to come down and meet the little Messi, we'd be more than glad to have him."