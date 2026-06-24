Pakistan: Unidentified militants blow up girls' primary school building in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Unidentified militants blew up a government girls' primary school building in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan, police said Wednesday.

The school located in Sara Ghowara area of Birmal tehsil of South Waziristan district, bordering Afghanistan, was destroyed using dynamites late on Tuesday night.

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According to police and local residents, attacks targeting educational institutions have increased in Lower South Waziristan in recent months.

District police officer Tahir Shah said no individual or group has claimed any responsibility for blasting the school building as of Wednesday afternoon.

Unidentified attackers had earlier targeted two schools in Birmal tehsil in February and March.

Similarly in 2025, a government school for girls in North Waziristan's Mir Ali was also destroyed by explosives in December while in October, the building of a government primary school for girls was blown up with explosives in the Wanda Zahidgul area of Lakki Marwat district.