Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins historic visit to Ghana to strengthen bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Ghana on a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with the West African country's top leadership and review the strong bilateral partnership.

In a special gesture, Ghana President John Dramani Mahama received Prime Minister Modi at the airport where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome. This is the prime minister's first-ever bilateral visit to Ghana.

This is also the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ghana in over three decades.

"Landed in Accra, Ghana. I’m honoured by the special gesture of President John Dramani Mahama for welcoming me at the airport. Our nations look forward to working together to strengthen our long-standing relationship and explore fresh avenues for collaboration," Modi said in a post on X.

Modi, who is visiting Ghana at the invitation of President Mahama, was greeted with a grand ceremonial welcome that included a Guard of Honour and a 21-gun salute.

"PM @narendramodi arrived in Accra, Ghana a short while ago, marking the start of a historic visit. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ghana in over three decades. In a gracious and warm gesture, President @JDMahama personally received PM Modi at the airport, underscoring the strong ties between the two nations," the prime minister's office posted on X.

This gesture is reflective of the strong and historic bonds of friendship between the two nations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"Prime Minister’s visit to Ghana is the first such visit in the last three decades. This historic visit would further deepen the partnership between India and Ghana, and underscores India’s commitment to strengthening its engagement with Africa and Global South Partners," it said.

"Celebrating India-Ghana friendship! PM @narendramodi arrives in Accra, Ghana. PM was accorded a ceremonial and colourful welcome," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Upon his arrival at the hotel, Modi was warmly welcomed by the members of the Indian community, amid chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and 'Hare Rama, Hare Krishna'. A musical and dance performance was organised to welcome him.

"Gladdened by the incredible warmth shown by the Indian community here in Accra, Ghana. The spirit of togetherness and the deep cultural linkages are truly wonderful," Modi posted on X.

Ghana is a valued partner in the Global South and plays an important role in the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States, Modi earlier said in his departure statement.

The Prime Minister added that he looked forward to talks aimed at further deepening the two countries' historical ties and opening up new windows of cooperation, including in the areas of investment, energy, health, security, capacity building and development partnership.

"As fellow democracies, it will be an honour to speak at the Parliament of Ghana," he added.

During the visit, Modi will hold talks with the president of Ghana to review the strong bilateral partnership and discuss further avenues to enhance it through economic, energy, and defence collaboration, the MEA said.

This visit will reaffirm the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India’s engagement with the ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) and the African Union, it added.

From Ghana, Modi will travel to Trinidad and Tobago on a two-day visit from July 3 to 4. In the third leg of his visit, Modi will visit Argentina from July 4 to 5.

In the fourth leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Brazil to attend the 17th BRICS summit followed by a state visit. In the final leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Namibia.

