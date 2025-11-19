PoK politician’s ‘Red Fort to Kashmir’ claim renews focus on Islamabad’s terror role

A Pakistani politician has thrust Islamabad’s alleged terror sponsorship back into focus with a viral, incendiary speech.

In a viral video, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, former “Prime Minister” of Pakistan-occupied- Kashmir, claimed that terror groups linked to Pakistan carried out attacks “from the Red Fort to the forests of Kashmir”.

“I earlier said that if you keep bleeding Balochistan, we'll hit India from Red Fort to the forests of Kashmir. By the grace of Allah, we've done it and they're still unable to count bodies,” Haq is seen saying during a speech in the PoK Assembly, seemingly after losing a no-confidence vote.

He added, “Few days later, armed men entered and attacked (Delhi) and they haven't probably counted all the bodies so far.”

Haq doubled down on his claim, stating, “If you (India) keep bleeding Balochistan, we will strike India from Red Fort to the forests of Kashmir, and our Shaheens have done it. They still can’t count the bodies.”

The Telegraph Online has not independently verified the video.

His reference to the Red Fort points to the November 10 car blast near the Delhi monument, which killed 14 people.

The attack was traced to a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)-linked “white-collar” module, busted by the National Investigation Agency and Delhi Police in Faridabad days before the explosion.

Haq’s mention of “forests of Kashmir” aligns with the Baisaran valley attack in Pahalgam in April, where 26 tourists were killed after militants opened fire.

Investigations into the Faridabad module suggest that the Red Fort blast was part of a larger plot.

Agencies discovered that the group had internally codenamed its plan “Operation D-6”, aimed at carrying out a suicide attack on December 6, the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, reported India Today.

Interrogations revealed that nine to ten members were part of the module, including five to six doctors from Faridabad’s Al-Falah University, who allegedly used their medical credentials to procure chemicals and explosive materials.

Dr Shaheen Shaheed and Dr Umar, who executed the Red Fort blast, were identified as key operatives.

Shaheen was allegedly tasked with establishing and leading JeM’s women’s wing in India, under the banner of Jamaat-ul-Momineen, a new network for female recruitment and operations.

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at 25 locations connected to Al-Falah University as part of a money-laundering probe, acting on FIRs filed by the NIA and Delhi Police.