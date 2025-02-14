PM Modi shares concerns with Donald Trump over recent developments in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared with US President Donald Trump his concerns over the recent developments in Bangladesh and how India sees the situation in that country, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has said.

Trump hosted Modi for talks at the White House on Thursday (Friday India time) during which they discussed bilateral, regional and global issues.

At a media briefing, Misri said the situation in Bangladesh was a subject of discussion between the two leaders.

"And the Prime Minister shared his views and, indeed, his concerns with regard to recent developments in Bangladesh and how India sees the situation," he said.

"I think we hope that the situation in Bangladesh will also move forward in a direction where we can pursue relations in a constructive and stable way with them," the foreign secretary said.

"But there are concerns about that situation. And the Prime Minister shared those views with President Trump," he said.

There has been a sharp downturn in India-Bangladesh relations after deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka in August in the face of a massive anti-government protest.

The relations nosedived dramatically after the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus failed to contain attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.

