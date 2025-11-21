MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
PM Modi holds talks with Naspers leadership to expand investments in India’s AI, Startup sectors

PM Modi also met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to review cooperation in defence and security, critical minerals, trade and investment, and people-to-people ties

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 21.11.25, 11:58 PM
In this image posted on Nov. 21, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Naspers Chairman Koos Bekker during a meeting, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pushed for expanded digital and tech investments during a meeting with Naspers chairman Koos Bekker and CEO Fabricio Bloisi on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

The discussions focused on “expanding investments in India’s digital ecosystem, AI, Startup and space sectors and explore new avenues in consumer market and technology,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a social media post.

“Naspers’ success in India reflects ease of doing business and the strength of the Startup ecosystem in India,” he added.

Modi also met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to review cooperation in defence and security, critical minerals, trade and investment, and people-to-people ties.

The Prime Minister arrived in South Africa hours earlier at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Gauteng, where he received a ceremonial welcome.

This G20 Summit marks the first time the forum is held in Africa, following the African Union’s entry into the group during India’s 2023 presidency.

