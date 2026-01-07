MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
China willing to intensify cooperation with Pakistan in fighting terrorism, telecom crime: Chinese minister

Militants in Pakistan had repeatedly attacked Chinese nationals working on Beijing-funded multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects in the South Asian country

Reuters Published 07.01.26, 09:29 PM
Wang Xiaohong

Wang Xiaohong

China is willing to intensify cooperation with Pakistan in fighting terrorism and telecom crime, Wang Xiaohong, China's public security minister, said in a meeting with Pakistan's interior and counter-narcotics minister in Beijing on Wednesday.

Efforts should be made to "effectively address various risks and challenges, and jointly safeguard the national security and social stability of both countries," Wang said, according to a statement released by his ministry.

Militants in Pakistan had repeatedly attacked Chinese nationals working on Beijing-funded multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects in the South Asian country. The attacks have become a major source of tension in recent years.

