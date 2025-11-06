MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 06 November 2025

Philippines declares state of emergency as Typhoon Kalmaegi leaves 241 dead, several missing

The typhoon's onslaught, which affected nearly 2 million people, displaced more than 560,000 villagers, including nearly 450,000 who were evacuated to emergency shelters

AP Published 06.11.25, 10:16 AM
Residents return to what remains of their homes after Typhoon Kalmaegi caused devastation in communities along the Mananga River in Talisay City, Cebu province, central Philippines, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025.

Residents return to what remains of their homes after Typhoon Kalmaegi caused devastation in communities along the Mananga River in Talisay City, Cebu province, central Philippines, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. AP/PTI

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr declared a state of emergency on Thursday after Typhoon Kalmaegi left at least 241 people dead and missing in central provinces in the deadliest natural disaster to hit the country this year.

Kalmaegi left at least 114 people dead, mostly from drowning in flash floods, and 127 missing, many in the hard-hit central province of Cebu, before the tropical cyclone blew out of the archipelago on Wednesday into the South China Sea.

ADVERTISEMENT

The typhoon's onslaught, which affected nearly 2 million people, displaced more than 560,000 villagers, including nearly 450,000 who were evacuated to emergency shelters.

Marcos's emergency declaration, made during a meeting with disaster-response officials to assess the typhoon's aftermath, would allow the government to disburse emergency funds faster and prevent food hoarding and overpricing.

RELATED TOPICS

Typhoon Philippines
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US to cut 10% of flights at 40 major airports amid record government shutdown

The shutdown, now in its 36th day and the longest in U.S. history, has forced 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration agents to work without pay
Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani
Quote left Quote right

Whatever the hell his name is… thinks it’s wonderful to have men playing in women’s sports

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT