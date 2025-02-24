MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Peaceful’ night for pope, quiet environment after a worrying critical condition

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni's one-line statement early on Sunday didn't mention if Francis was out of bed or eating breakfast. "The night passed quietly, the pope rested"

AP Published 24.02.25, 07:54 AM
Pope Francis

Pope Francis File image

Pope Francis, in critical condition with a complex lung infection, rested well during a peaceful night following a respiratory crisis and blood transfusions, the Vatican said on Sunday.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni’s one-line statement early on Sunday didn’t mention if Francis was out of bed or eating breakfast. “The night passed quietly, the pope rested.”

The brief update came after doctors said the 88-year-old pope, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, was in critical condition. On Saturday morning, he suffered a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis while being treated for pneumonia and a complex lung infection.

The pope received “high flows” of oxygen to help him breathe. He also received blood transfusions after tests showed low counts of platelets, which are needed for clotting, the Vatican said in a late update.

The Saturday statement also said that the pontiff “continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair although in more pain than yesterday”. Doctors said the prognosis was “reserved”.

Doctors have said Francis’s condition is touch-and-go, given his age, fragility and pre-existing lung disease.

Francis was supposed to have celebrated Mass on Sunday morning in St. Peter’s Basilica and ordained hundreds of deacons as part of the Vatican’s yearlong Holy Year commemoration.

The organiser of the Holy Year, Archbishop Rino Fisichella, celebrated the Mass in his place.

