Passenger jet collides with helicopter while landing at Reagan Washington National Airport, two bodies pulled from river

- At least two bodies have been recovered following a collision between a helicopter and a plane near Washington's Ronald Reagan International Airport, NBC affiliate WBAL reported: Reuters
- 60 passengers and 4 crew were aboard passenger jet that collided with helicopter, reports AP citing American Airlines.
- Three U.S. Army soldiers were onboard a BlackHawk helicopter that collided with a passenger jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, a U.S. official said. The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the status of the soldiers was unknown, but added that no senior officials were on the helicopter. The official was citing initial information, which could change, reports Reuters.
- Donald Trump says he's been briefed on 'terrible accident' at DC's Reagan National Airport, reports AP.
- Passenger jet collided with helicopter while landing at Reagan Washington National Airport, reports AP citing FAA.
- US Senator Ted Cruz said there were fatalities after a PSA Airlines regional jet collided midair with a helicopter while on approach to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, reports Reuters. In a statement on X, Cruz said: " While we don’t yet know how many on board were lost, we know there are fatalities." Cruz did not provide details or give the source of his information.
- American Airlines said it was aware of reports of an incident near the Reagan National Airport. "We’re aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) has been involved in an incident. We will provide information as it becomes available," American Airlines said on X.
- A small aircraft is down in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and fireboats were on the scene, the Washington fire department said. The airport said late on Wednesday that all takeoffs and landings were halted at the airport as emergency personnel responded to an aircraft incident. The National Transportation Safety Board said it was gathering more information on the incident.
